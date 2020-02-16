Bigg Boss 13 winner: Sidharth Shukla becomes the winner, fans laud the maker's decision and call it a fair battle.

Bigg Boss 13 winner: After a long 20-week long journey that commenced in September, finally, Salman Khan declared the winner of Bigg Boss season 13. Sidharth Shukla, who emerged among the most strongest contestants, has become the winner of the most entertaining Bigg Boss season 13. It seems that all the speculations have turned right as Salman Khan recently announced Sidharth Shukla as the winner.

Further, Asim Riaz become the first runner up. Not only the winner but the top 4 finalists have also been gifted a free trip to Abu Dhabi.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s journey, from raising his own opinions, taking stands to his arguments and fights, Sidharth Shukla has always been among the most deserving contestants of the Bigg Boss 13. Further, his friendship packs seen with Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh proved him among the smart players of Bigg Boss.

Talking about the social media reaction, Sidharth fans are really happy to see Sidharth Shukla winning the show and said that the trophy is meant for only him.

Take a look at what fans have to say on Sidharth Shukla winning the show–

This Trophy is Made for him #SidharthShukla

All the glittering this is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/MQYpg0vu3B — MX ❤️ (@UnseenBB13) February 15, 2020

One mother thanks @BiggBoss for changing her son! Another mother complains to makers for torturing her son!! Says a lot !! #BiggBoss13 #SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaForTheWin ♥️ — aditi mongha (@aditimongha23) February 15, 2020

#SidharthShukla Won BIGG BOSS 13 . Very Well Deserving 👍 — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) February 15, 2020

Biggboss chahthe hai #SidharthShukla ko dhi jaye trophy😍😍😍 — Janu (@Januman89143171) February 15, 2020

