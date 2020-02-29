Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently wished good luck to Television actor Kushal Tandon for his upcoming venture with a photo. Take a look–

Though, Bigg Boss 13 has ended, the contestants are still making headlines for their future projects. Television actor Sidharth Shukla took away the trophy and seems to have a good time after getting locked inside the house after 4 months. Whether it is sharing pictures with his family on Instagram to chilling out with his friends, Sidharth Shukla is currently enjoying his time and recently wished good luck to his close friend.

Sidharth Shukla recently shared a picture on Instagram where he is seen congratulating Beyhadh actor Kushal Tandon for his upcoming project. Not just Kushal, the pictures also featured host Ravi Dubey, Television actors Kratika Sengar, Nikitin Dheer and many others who were a part of the party.

Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s game, he emerged among the strong personalities inside the house and always proved himself in front of the audience by taking a stand for the right in the house.

From getting in a spat with Rashami Desai to indulging himself into physical fights with Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla proved among the players and with his dedication, he won the show. On the work front, he has also appeared in shows like Love U Zindagi, India’s Got Talent 6, Dil Se Dil Tak, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and many others.

