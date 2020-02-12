Bigg Boss 13 written update February 12 2020: In the race to the finale, one contestant will be eliminated tonight from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Vicky Kaushal, who will enter the house tonight to promote his upcoming film Bhoot, will announce mid-week evictions.

The finale week of Bigg Boss 13 has kickstarted with a bang. After facing some tough questions asked by journalist Rajat Sharma, the housemates will get to have a supernatural experience inside the house, which will leave them shocked and scared. In the promo shared by Bigg Boss 13 team, we can see how the contestants run from one corner of the house to another in order to find out what is actually happening. This also invokes several jump scares and calls of help.

We soon find out that the suspicious activities are nothing but a fun task to promote Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming horror film Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, scheduled for a release on February 21, 2020. Post this scary experience, Vicky Kaushal enters the house to meet the final 7 and announce mid-week eviction. We can see him say that these will be a housemate’s last few minutes inside the house.

According to latest reports, the contestant who has been eliminated from the race to finale is none other than Mahira Sharma. She got evicted after being voted out by the housemates. However, the channel or Mahira Sharma have not confirmed the reports as of yet. Who will leave the BB house tonight? Find out in tonight’s episode.

Mahira Sharma has had a roller-coaster journey inside the house. Despite being touted as one of the weakest contestants inside the house, Mahira has managed to reach till the show’s finale week. In the show, Mahira Sharma formed a close bond with co-contestant Paras Chhabra. While Paras admitted that he is in love with Mahira, Mahira maintained that they are just good friends. The closeness between Paras and Mahira also affected Paras’s relationship with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri.

