Bigg Boss 13: Bollywood actor Zareen Khan has shared that Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana have more crackling on-screen chemistry than Sidnaaz. She also expressed her desire to work with Asim Riaz.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss was so successful that it gave the audience not one, not two but three on-screen couples that are fans favourites. Be it Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma (Pahira), Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana (Asimanshi) or Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill (Sidnaaz), each couple receives equal amount of love and adoration on social media. Interestingly, after the show’s wrap, all the couples have featured in romantic music videos, which gave a solid boost their popularity and fanbase.

Pahira featured in Baarish, AsiManshi featured in Kalla Sohna Nai and Sidnaaz featured in Bhula Dunga. Out of all the three tracks, Asimanshi’s Kalla Sohna Nai and Sidnaaz’s Bhula Dunga are a hit on YouTube and have climbed up the music charts. Bollywood actress Zareen Khan was recently asked by an entertainment portal about her favourite on-screen jodi out of the three and she took Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s name.

Zareen Khan said that she feels Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana had more crackling chemistry than Sidnaaz in their music video. The actress further added that one cannot compare the two songs as they both belong to different genre. She liked both the songs. However, when it comes to chemistry, she could see more chemistry between Asim and Himanshi.

Moreover, Zareen Khan also expressed that she loved Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez’s chemistry in Mere Angne Mein. So much so that she wouldn’t mind doing a music video with Asim Riaz.

