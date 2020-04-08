Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala opens up about Sidharth Shukla's feeling for Shehnaaz Gill, says he loves her as a child. Read here—

Though Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 13 has ended a long time back, the buzz around its contestants is unstoppable. From Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana’s romantic music video, Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma’s love ballad to Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla sad song, every contestant is up with his or her own projects and is enjoying the fame. Recently, Bigg Boss 13 wild card contestant Shefali Jariwala opened up about Sidnaaz, while interacting with a media portal.

Shefali Jariwala revealed that she loves the chemistry between the two as both of them completely complement each other, but on the other hand she added that it is one-sided love from Shehnaaz Gill which she didn’t realize. She revealed that Sidharth Shukla loves Shehnaaz Glll as a child and as a friend but Shehnaaz’s feeling for him is something different.

Not just this, Shefali added that both of them look wonderful together and she feels very happy when she sees both of them together. Talking about Shefali Jariwala’s journey, she was among the strong players of Bigg Boss but her strategy was not that strong and she got eliminated much before the finale.

Further, there are also reports that after showcasing their bond in Bhula Dunga, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to reunite for two romantic music videos. Though there is no official confirmation, if these reports turn out to be true, it will be great news for all Sidnaaz fans. Further, Shehnaaz Gill was also making headlines for an audio leak controversy with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

