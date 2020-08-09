Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 (2020) Start date, timing, contestants list, host, winner name: The makers of the widely loved reality television show, Bigg Boss are all set to roll out a brand new season of the show. Colors channel issued the teaser of the new season on Saturday. The teaser stars the host of the show, Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 (2020) Start date, timing, contestants list, host, winner name: After the grand completion of 13th season of the popular television reality show, Bigg Boss, the show makers are all set to roll another season of the show. Bigg Boss is a reality television program in India, it’s produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18 or colloquially Colors TV Network and Star India Network.

There have been calls coming from all over the country for the 14th season. Colors channel issued the teaser of the new season on Saturday. The teaser stars the host of the show, Salman Khan. In the teaser uploaded by Colors TV, Salman is seen saying that Lockdown brought speed breakers in the pace of regular life. He says that due to lockdown, he is planting rice and is driving a tractor. The teaser ends by a voice-over said that Bigg Boss season 14 is coming soon.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the teaser of the show was shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. Reports suggest that the actor has shot a few more promos that will go live in the upcoming days. As per the sources, Salman Khan has taken the biggest cheque this year in all the eleven seasons that he has been a part of. Perhaps, this year Salman will film his links from his farmhouse and those links will be used in the show. For the rounds where he interacts with the audience, he will use video call as the medium.

The season is set to roll out in the month of September, as per sources. The show that is already running on Colors channel, Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made In India will end in September. The ending of Khatron Ke Khiladi will mark the start of Bigg Boss season 14.

The show is likely to begin from September 20, 2020, or September 27, 2020. The theme of the show is likely to revolve around the lockdown as well. The show makers will bring on board some known and some semi-known faces of films and television. Before going into the Bigg Boss house, the contestants will have to be in self-quarantine for some specified period of time. As per the sources, the show makers have already started the process of making the new season.

Contestants who will be locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Alisha Panwar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mukharjee, Shagun Pandey and Arushi Dutta, as per the sources.

