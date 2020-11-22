Bigg Boss 14: Indian Idol fame singer Rahul Vaidya left everyone in shock and excitement after he proposed to co-star and best friend actor Disha Parmar from inside BB house. Fans and Vaidya himself have been waiting for Disha's response and on Saturday finally, after over a week, she replied to the proposal.

Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to television actress Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 on November 11. Though claims have been emerging about the two been engaged even before Rahul entered the show. Disha was quick to disapprove such reports. In the latest, Pyaar ka Dard Hai fame actor took to Twitter to post “I have sent my reply.”

Fans have gone berserk ever since the marriage proposal was aired on national television and even Host Salman Khan pulled Vaidya’s leg during the Weekend ka Vaar. As per media sources, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been best friends for over two years now.

मैंने अपना जवाब भेज दिया है .. — Disha Parmar (@disha11parmar) November 21, 2020

Before coming to the show Rahul Vaidya was rumoured to be dating Disha Parmar who gained popularity after her show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Sources suggest that Rahul also dated legendary singer Alka Yagnik’s daughter, Syesha Kapoor, in the year 2017. Although, Rahul had always maintained that he and Syesha were just friends.