Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin has been the happiest in the house ever since her rumoured boyfriend, Aly Goni entered as a wildcard. This week Jasmin won the captaincy task and will be taking charge of the house. As the new captain, Jasmin also moderated the much-awaited luxury budget task. But Jasmin’s new role and handling of the task didn’t seem to satisfy ex-captain Eijaz Khan.

The actor slammed Jasmin and accused her of being a biased and partial captain. Eijaz further alleged that Jasmin was favouring the angels’ team. Eijaz was fuming and at loggerheads with Jasmin questioning her credibility as a captain. Further, the TV actor even broke down in tears near Shardul Pandit telling him that Jasmin calls me ‘pagal’.

Aly Goni gave some much needed advise to his ‘good friend’ Jasmin telling her that Eijaz Khan is a very senior actor and she should respect his seniority. Aly also cited an example to make his point clear. Jasmin was heard telling him when did she disrespected Eijaz Khan. Aly further made Jasmin promised that she would not fight again with the senior TV actor and maintain mutual respect.

Fans and viewers were much excited with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are together in the house. Yet the actors haven’t come out in public about their relationship but Aly kept sharing encouraging words and praises for his good friend ever since Jasmin stepped into the house. Both Jasmin and Aly are popular names in the Hindi television industry