Finally, after much speculation and rumours, Aly Goni is all set to enter the house. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Aly Goni had been making news as wild card contestant but it seems all the wait ends here. A promo dropped by Colors official handle read that Aly Goni is finally entering the house on November 4.

Bigg Boss 14: The makers are dropping a big surprise in the new house and finally after much speculation and rumours, Aly Goni is all set to enter the house. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Aly Goni had been making news as wild card contestant but it seems all the wait ends here. A promo dropped by Colors official handle read that Aly Goni is finally entering the house on November 4.

Fans and viewers are much excited since Aly Goni and JasminBhasin who is already a contestant this season are both speculated to be dating. Yet the actors haven’t come out in public about their relationship but Aly keeps sharing encouraging words and praises for his good friend ever since Jasmin stepped into the house.

Both Jasmin and Aly are popular names in the Hindi television industry. In the past, Aly Goni had appeared in the dance reality TV show ‘Nach Baliye’ with his ex-partner and Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic. They dated for a year in 2014. Much to his fans’ delight, the actor too has confirmed his entry date in the controversial reality TV show.

Also Read: ‘125 years of togetherness’: Ayushmann Khurrana to Tahira Kashyap on wedding anniversary

His entry is surely going to bring a lot of exciting twists and turns in the show. Aly has been endlessly supporting and cheering for Jasmin and his entry might actually shift gears in the house. Earlier Jasmin had confessed that she was looking ahead to Aly Goni’s entry in the house as they both get along really well and are super fun.

Also Read: Blue-eyed beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47