Bigg Boss 14: The makers of the reality TV show has made sure that with each passing day the house is going to get tougher for survival. Shardul Pandit’s shocking eviction in the lastest episode left everyone baffled. But it seemed shockers and twists are part and parcel of the BB house. In the latest promo dropped by COLORS TV official handle, tonight’s eviction nomination will be vesting wild card and new captain of the house, Aly Goni with the special powers to nominate any six contestants of his choice.

It seemed the new captain will be targetting strong contenders and possible winners of this season. Aly will be playing a mastermind by nomination actor and FIR star Kavita Kaushik followed by Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. It seemed Rubina would be left heartbroken as she is considered Aly Goni’s rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s good friend. Rubina’s husband Abhinav Shukla did seem disappointed with Aly’s decision.

Nikki Tamboli felt the shock too as both Aly and she had a good friendship. Usually, friends of BB house captain expects the captain to save them from nominations but here it seemed the tables have turned. Aly definitely is eyeing the Bigg Boss title crown at the cost of friendships and relations inside the house.

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein iss baar @AlyGoni karenge 6 sadasyon ko nominate. @Iamkavitak, @RubiDilaik aur @nikkitamboli ki nomination se chhid gayi badi behes, ab aage kya decisions lenge Aly?

Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/RxrIrIALZg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 16, 2020

This season a lot of twists and last moment plot changes have left the contestants at loggerhead with one another. Aly’s new decision will leave many in the house question and confront his decisons.