Bigg Boss 14: New ‘toofani seniors’ are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. The names of former contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra are doing the rounds as the alleged new mentors.

Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss 14 has been a season like never before. With the introduction of freshers and seniors contestants, the new house has been creating havoc and just more than to expect controversy. The toofani seniors true to their name have set the new freshers on their feet in order to gain immunity and special powers. But a major change might just take place in bb house which might twist the game completely different.

If sources are to be believed, new ‘toofani seniors’ are all set to enter the Bigg Boss house. That means extra the drama and dose of fights and spats. The names of former contestants Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra are doing the rounds. All this buzz created after a picture of Sidharth Shukla leaving the house has also gone viral. Gripping TRP, drama and entertainment at a much higher decibel, host Salman Khan’s controversial TV show Bigg Boss has been quite a watch this season.

Earlier winner of season 9 Prince Narula was also rumoured to be joining too ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a mentor. But that has remained a buzz since the roadies star is yet to make his entry. From the start of this season, mentors Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar are playing a special role and get special powers to decide which contestants will be allowed to enjoy immunity and special services of the Bigg Boss mall, spa theatres in the new house.

Former Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati also dropped a hint of entering as a mentor. We can never expect what new twists happen in the Bigg Boss house. Much to fans delight, many are eagerly waiting for the former participants of the controversial game reality show to return. The makers surely know how to keep viewers and their excitement high.