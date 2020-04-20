Bigg Boss 14: This won’t be wrong to say that Bigg Boss season 13 was among the most successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss. From interesting contestants, their controversies, fights, arguments, love triangles to friendship bonds, no doubt the show had all the entertaining aspects required to make it more interesting. The 13th season created not just records but made a special place in the heart of the people.

Further, there were many new entertaining aspects which made it different from earlier seasons like the concept of two finales, connection week, two wild-card rounds and one month-extension of the show and many more. With all these new factors, the show became a big hit and also topped in TRP charts. Not just this, the love of the fans is still on its peak as the show is still making news. Further, the fans are also excited about Bigg Boss season 14.

Recently, reports revealed that the auditions for the show will be opening from May 2020. Though the 13th season were all about celebrities, on the contrary, the 14th season will have 4 non-celebrities and the rest will all be celebrities. Moreover, reports also reveal that Bigg Boss 14 will revolve around the Jungle theme.

Talking about the last season, the show featured Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paaras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma as contestants and Vishal Aditya Singh, Madhurima Tuli, Hindustani Bhau, Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Jariwala as wild cards. Further, Sidharth Shukla emerged as the winner of the show with Asim Riaz as the first runner up. Overall, it will be quite interesting to see the new set of celebs and non-celebs in Bigg Boss 14.

