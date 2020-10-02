Bigg Boss 14 will premiere at 9 pm on Colors Tv tomorrow, i.e October 3, 2020. While Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the show, the makers of the show have many surprises in store for the audiences this year.

The countdown has finally begun. Within just a few hours, Salman Khan will be introducing you to a brand new season of one of India’s controversial and yet loved reality shows Bigg Boss and we can already witness the excitement in the air. Ahead of the show’s premiere, we have got some scoop on this year’s contestants, the look and feel of this year’s house and bits and pieces on what will mark this season different from other seasons. So, sit tight and read on!

Contestants: Like every year, the makers of Bigg Boss have closely guarded the list of names that will be entering the house. However, there are some names that the channel has teased while there are some that have been leaked ahead of the premiere. Apart from the first confirmed contestant Jaan Kumar Saanu, the celebrities we can see inside the house include Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dalaik and Abhinav Shukla. One of the teasers shared by Bigg Boss 14 has also hinted that self styled godwoman Radhe Maa will be entering the reality show this year. Whether Radhe Maa will be participating as a contestant or just a guest, we are yet to find out.

House design: As earlier hinted by show’s host Salman Khan as well as the makers of the house, Bigg Boss 14 will have all those amenities that the audiences missed in the outside world due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. Therefore, this year, the house will boast of an in-house theatre, mall, spa, swimming pool among many other fancy upgradations.

Speaking about ideating and designing the house, Filmmaker designer Omung Kumar told a news portal that when him and Vanita Omung Kumar started working on the design of the house two and a half months back, they agreed on keeping it futuristic and building the theme around current scenario. They also decided that they will make all those things available that people missed during lockdown. So, they incorporated a mall, a movie theatre and a spa.

He added that the futuristic theme also allowed them to add a lot of design qualities, which included a mix of funky bright colors and metallic hues. Some of the accent pieces include giant metallic dogs guarding the house, making automatic entrance in the shape of an eye, a lot of curves on each surface and a lot of bright colours.

Theme: Last but not least, Bigg Boss 14 promises to amp up the entertainment quotient by bringing back the best of ex-Bigg Boss contestants. Henceforth, along with the new contestants, we might also see Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla, Bigg Boss 11 runner up Hina Khan and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan enter the house. In a promo shared by Colors Tv, the actress can be seen saying that she has been following rules in the previous seasons but for BB14 she will make rules.