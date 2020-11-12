The rumours of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar being engaged had been emerging even before Rahul entered the show. After Rahul's marriage proposal to Disha, she was quick to disapprove such reports.

Fans and contestants went wild after Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to television actress Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14 in the latest episode, aired yesterday i.e. November 11. Though claims have been emerging about the two having been engaged even before Rahul entered the show. Disha was quick to disapprove such reports.

Disha commented on a social media post by an account named “The Khabri” that posts about events in Bigg Boss. The post claimed that Disha and Rahul were already engaged before he had even joined the show, to which Disha replied that everyone should calm down and such people should stop spreading fake news.

In the episode that came out yesterday on November 11, which was also Disha’s birthday, Rahul said that he came to understand the true value of relationships that were cultivated outside the house after joining Bigg Boss, since he would go inside to brood after a fight with other contestants and feel extremely lonely, missing the company that Disha provided.

At the proposal, Rahul was wearing a white shirt with Disha’s name, a heart and “HBD” (Happy Birthday) smeared on the front in red alongside “MARRY ME” across the back. He then kneeled down and took out a ring, saying that he believed Disha to be the most beautiful woman in the world from her heart and face. He said that he did not know how it took him so long to tell her so and asked if she would marry him. He asked her to reach out to the crew of Bigg Boss and inform them of her answer so they could notify him.

