Bigg Boss 14: In tonight’s episode the luxury task will see quite a heated and ugly spat between Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan. Jasmin has won the captaincy task and will be taking charge of the house. As the new captain, Jasmin will be moderating the much-awaited luxury budget task. In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV official handle, the entire house will be divided into two: Rubina, Abhinav, Pavitra will represent the angels’ team, while Nikki, Eijaz, and Aly will play devils in the task.

But Jasmin’s new role and handling of the task didn’t seem to satisfy ex-captain Eijaz Khan. He slams Jasmin and accuses her of being a biased and partial captain. Eijaz alleges that Jasmin was favouring the angels’ team which leaves Eijaz fuming and he will be seen at loggerheads with the actor questioning her credibility as a captain.

Eijaz will also be seen raising his voice against how the task is being supervised but Jasmin seemed adamant and further clarifies that she will be gaining nothing in being partial towards anyone. Nikki Tamboli too supports Eijaz view and attacks Jasmin.

Eijaz Khan had earlier chose Jasmin over others to save her from nominations but clearly, their friendship isn’t staying strong anywhere in the house. After all, this season is all about #ABscenepaltega.