While the love story of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Poonia had initially failed, it seems that their fire has been reignited over the last week. Eijaz confessed his feelings for her and is also considering to have Pavitra and his father talk about it. Though Pavitra is not quite receptive, discussing with Nikki Tamboli whether or not he might be faking his feelings to use her for the game.

While talking about Eijaz’s recent behaviour, Nikki and Pavitra wondered whether he can be trusted or not because he did not care much for them even as they continued to help him. Nikki pointed out Eijaz choosing Aly Goni, a newcomer, over any of them for the captaincy task. Pavitra then told Nikki that that plenty like Eijaz had come and gone, and that she had dealt with all of them.

Afterwards, Eijaz and Pavitra are seen talking together and Pavitra shows her anger at being called a “chakri” during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. While Eijaz explains that he was describing her as strong and did not mean it as an insult, Pavitra was not willing to believe it. Pavitra tells him that she does not have any feelings for him, to which he asks as to when that happened. Pavitra also accuses him of deserting his friends when they need him the most. Pavitra wished to have him only as a friend.

A possible attachment between the two had also seemed possible earlier, with Pavitra harbouring affections for Eijaz, it blew over once Eijaz chose to send Pavitra to the red zone, resulting in Pavitra accusing him of having used her for his own ends. The only other closest thing to romance in the house is Rahul Vaidya having proposed marriage to actor Disha Parmar through television.

