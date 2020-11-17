Having been removed from the show, Shardul Pandit posted on social media, writing that he liked and respected the seniors of the house: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla.

Shardul Pandit is the most recent Bigg Boss 14 contestant to be evicted from the house. He joined the show alongside Naina Singh and Kavita Kaushik in the form of a wild card. Now, after spending barely 2 weeks in the house, he lost to Rubina Dilaik in the viewer vote. The contestants looked unhappy when Salman revealed this on the Weekend Ka Vaar Dewali Special episode.

Having been removed from the show, he posted on social media, writing that he liked and respected the seniors of the house: Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, and Sidharth Shukla. He added that his strategy would have been much better were they still present to offer him guidance. The seniors were released from the show some time ago, leaving the contestants on their own.

Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were flattered by Shardul’s post and wrote back warmly. Hina wrote that life never limits itself based on the person’s location. She added that Shardul would flourish and keep spreading the message of life with all the love no matter where he goes.

Ha hai to sahi tabhi aaj gauhar me mera tweet notice kar liya . Hope you come to know all the things I said inside about each one of u https://t.co/Mu3xTaO9j0 — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

I always told on cameras that this season @eyehinakhan if she was there with me would have cracked up the most and I tried to steal her tootie patotie am sure @GAUAHAR_KHAN would have understood my stand on main issues but as I said #kaash hope life gives me a@chance #shardulogy — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

Ye baat maine har contestant de kahi agar Mujhe vo mauka mila hota in dhurandharo ke saath jo sabko mila agar ye 3 nahi HOTEY to bahut se log Meri tarah notice nahi huye HOTEY #kaash @sidharth_shukla @eyehinakhan @GAUAHAR_KHAN I wish I got a chance I know I have it https://t.co/5ZwrMyr2rQ — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 16, 2020

She wished him best and gave her well wishes for his mother. Gauhar replied that he played well and should make the most of it. She also wrote that everything comes with something good.

