In the latest episode, former winners and now mentors, Gauahar Khan was seen making tea for herself and Sidharth. The Balika Vadhu actor seems to have acknowledged this good pampering and remarked in a cute but flirty gesture.

Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t seem much favourable to the freshers’ contestants but one cannot ignore the fact how much the three seniors are enjoying their short stay. The mentors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan seem to have bonded too well and the friendship between them is clearly visible on the screen. The three seemed to have a few verbal spats and disagreements but overall the camaraderie is too strongly felt.

In the latest episode, former winners and now mentors, Gauahar Khan was seen making tea for herself and Siddhart. While Gauahar was serving the tea, the actor seems to have acknowledged this good gesture and remarked in a cute but flirty gesture. The Balika Vadhu actor said getting pampered like this with food and tea him that he might fall in love with her soon. Much to fans delight, the three seniors have their gala time going on as well as creating enough uproar and stir.

The seniors including Hina Khan is seen bursting into laughter and smiles over this. Siddhart Shulka even teases her by reminding Gauahar of her boyfriend, Zaid Durbar outside the house. Gauahar is often seen posting dance videos and pictures with her partner on social media. It seems only the freshers need to find friends and make connections while the seniors are already too comfortable and happy staying in the new house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Twist in Sara Gurpal’s eviction? Viewers claim her marriage controversy forced the makers to cut short her stay

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 October 13 preview: Jasmin Bhasin loses her cool during immunity task

The Toofani seniors do not seem to keep controversy at rest and the first eviction of Sara Gurpal has created enough outrage. But it evidently seems nothing can stop the three from having their fun and cute banterings.