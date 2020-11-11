Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan has expressed serious displeasure over certain happenings of the house. Gauahar has been regularly tweeting about the ongoing season ever since the three 'toofani' seniors left the house. The actor simply felt shocked about Farah Khan demanding that Eijaz Khan should be treated respectfully solely because of his "seniority."

Bigg Boss 14: Former title winner and mentor of this season, actor Gauahar Khan has expressed serious displeasure over certain happenings of the house. Gauahar has been regularly tweeting about the ongoing season ever since the three ‘toofani’ seniors left the house. Recently famed choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had entered the house and schooled the contestants in her ‘BB ki Adalat’. But Guauhar simply felt shocked about Farah demanding that Eijaz Khan should be treated respectfully solely because of his “seniority.”

Gauahar mentioned in a tweet that respect is earned rather than given because of someone’s seniority. Former contestant Diandra Soares also voiced out the unfair equations of this seniority angle. Gauahar also expressed her anger that no one reprimanded or questioned Pavitra Punia for abusing the actor and her family. She had addressed the issue of Pavitra using offensive language against her in her absence. The Naagin actor allegedly hurled abuses at the mentor behind her back. Gauahar said she is glad that Pavitra didn’t insult her on the face.

But she said had Pavitra have the courage enough to abuse her from the front she would have respected her much. Gauahar further added the actor’s abuses didn’t bother her much as it only depicted Pavitra’s personality and not harm her in any way. Gauahar simply seemed too disheartened that no one including Host Salman Khan held Pavitra accountable for the abuses.

Aur seniority ki agar baat hai , I did not hear any one reprimanding Pavitra for abusing a senior behind her back!!!! ?????? Where’s the respect for seniority then ???? She abused my family too ! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/1oLbkVOzlK — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 10, 2020

