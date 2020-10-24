Bigg Boss 14: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan walked out of the new season as mentors along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Pavitra Punia allegedly hurled abuses at the mentor behind her back. Gauahar said had latter have the courage enough to abuse to her face she would have respected her much.

Bigg Boss 14: Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan walked out of the new season as mentors along with Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The ‘toofani’ seniors had raised quite a stir and never-ending controversies in their two-week stint. After exiting the Bigg Boss House, Gauahar opened up about her confrontations with ‘fresher’ contestant Pavitra Punia.

Gauahar addressed the issue of Pavitra using offensive language against her in her absence. The Naagin actor allegedly hurled abuses at the mentor behind her back. Gauahar said she is glad that Pavitra didn’t insult her on the face. But she said had Pavitra have the courage enough to abuse her from the front she would have respected her much. Gauahar further added the actor’s abuses didn’t bother her much as it only depicted Pavitra’s personality and not harm her in any way.

In the latest episode, Pavitra Punia was seen at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya inside the house. Pavitra was confronting Rahul Vaidya over a crush confession and of course this lead to some heated scenes inside the BB house. Gauahar inside the house had considered Pavitra a very strong contestant and was often seen praising her tasks and game. But clearly, now this face of Pavitra coming out might make Gauahar Khan dislike her for long.

After Gauahar Khan exiting from the show, boyfriend Zaid Darbar gave her a very grand yet cute and romantic welcome home. The couple is assumed to tie the knots earlier next year. In the Instagram post, both were enjoying the moment in each other’s arms. Gauahar was dropping gorgeous in a plain white outfit and her rumoured beau praised her stint in the show and addressed her as queen. Zaid is a choreographer, actor and social media influencer. He is also the son of famous Hindi music composer Ismail Darbar.