Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan speculated boyfriend Zaid Darbar has come out to media recently and react to the show and more. Inside BB house, Eijaz Khan confessed his feeling for Guahar and said he has a crush on her but it doesn't seem to make Zaid feel possessive at all.

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan is speculated to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar. Her rumoured boyfriend has come out to media recently and mentioned how BB 14 fresher contestant, Rahul Vaidya is telling inside the house that Gauahar is taken and rumoured to be getting married later this year. The couple is often seen posting their dance and fitness videos together on social media. But neither of them have confirmed their relationship and Zaid candidly remarked they are good family friends.

Former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan has appeared in the latest BB season as mentors. Seniors Sidharth, Hina, and Gauahar are playing a special role and get special powers to decide which contestants will be allowed to enjoy immunity and special services of the Bigg Boss mall, spa theatres in the new house. Recently participant and television actor Eijaz Khan confessed his feeling for Guahar and said he has a crush on her. This is doesn’t seem to make Zaid feel possessive at all and rather said he wants Eijaz to know that she has many more good qualities.

According to an interview, Zaid said he would appreciate if Eijaz tries to know Guahar better because she is an amazing person. Zaid seems to be very proud of Guahar’s role as a senior in this season. Earlier inside BB house Sidharth Shukla too pulled her leg mentioning about her boyfriend outside and three of the mentors were seen giggling over this.

Gauahar’s rumoured beau Zaid is a choreographer and actor. He is also the son of famous Hindi music composer Ismail Darbar. They both were spotted having a fun time at Gauahar Khan recent birthday bash during the lockdown.