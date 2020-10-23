Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan is rumoured to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar. After Gauahar Khan exiting from the show, Zaid gave her a very grand yet cute and romantic welcome home. In the Instagram post, both were enjoying the moment in each other's arms.

Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan is rumoured to be dating choreographer Zaid Darbar. The couple is often seen posting their dance and fitness videos together on social media often with the #GAZA. But neither of them have confirmed their relationship and Zaid candidly remarked they are good family friends. After Gauahar Khan exiting from the show, Zaid gave her a very grand yet cute and romantic welcome home. Former Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan has appeared in the latest BB 14 season as mentors.

The couple is assumed to tie the knots earlier next year. In the Instagram post, both were enjoying the moment in each other’s arms. Gauahar was dropping gorgeous in a plain white outfit and her rumoured beau praised her stint in the show and addressed her as queen. Zaid is a choreographer, actor and social media influencer. He is also the son of famous Hindi music composer Ismail Darbar. They both were spotted having a fun time at Gauahar Khan’s recent birthday bash during the lockdown.

In a recent interview, Zaid told media he isn’t possessive at all and rather said he wants BB participant Eijaz Khan who confessed to having a crush on Gauahar during the show to know that she has many more good qualities. Their wedding rumours have been doing their rounds and if sources are to be believed Zaid’s dad Ismail Darbar seem to have approved to the wedding but warned him of Gauahr being five years older to him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGpjdQflDqV/?utm_source=ig_embed

Zaid seems to be very proud of Gauahar’s role as a senior in this season. Earlier inside BB house Sidharth Shukla too pulled her leg mentioning about her ‘boyfriend’ outside and three of the mentors were seen giggling over this.