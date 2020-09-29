Saath Nibhana Saathiya's actor Gia Manek was featuring on the latest contestant list of Bigg Boss 14, but Manek's deal with the channel didn't work out resulting which the actor has refused to enter the controversial reality game show.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s actor Gia Manek was featuring on the latest contestant list of Bigg Boss 14, but reports suggest Manek’s deal with the channel didn’t work out resulting which the Star TV actor has refused to enter the controversial reality game show. Recent news has reported that television actors and models like Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani, Eijaz Khan are most likely to enter the host Salman Khan’s show and have been quarantining in a hotel prior to the show’s premiere on October 3.

Gia Manek had become one of television favourite bahus with her role of Gopi Bahu in the famous serial but it seems Manek’s new innings in TV as a Bigg Boss contestant didn’t turn favourable. There was a lot of buzz and rumours for the television actor participation but now it seems all dying out as her deal with the channel and producers didn’t work out well. Earlier today, winner of season 9 Prince Narula is said to the latest in joining ex-contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan as a mentor.

This season is going to see a lot of chance in the house rules and show format. For the first time, mentors will be introduced and Sidharth, Hina, Gauahar and Prince will be having special powers and deciding role in the new edition. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been dropping new promos on their official accounts featuring ex-contestants and winners with #AbScenePaltega. Needless to say, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm can be seen all over the country for the highest TRP show.

All eyes are now set on the show and its rumoured contestants as its grand premiere date inch closer. However, we never know who might come or not until the last moment. Till then, let’s keep our eyes grabbed and see what surprises keep unfolding and revealing until its premiere date.