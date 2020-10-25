Bigg Boss 14: In the latest 'Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode Host Salman Khan just gave a huge compliment to Jasmin Bhasin. Salman Khan told the actor that she is the Katrina Kaif of television. The host had asked Jasmin to answer a question and soon after took this chance to compliment and compared her to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif.

Bigg Boss 14: In the latest ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode Host Salman Khan while interacting with housemates just gave a huge compliment to Jasmin Bhasin. Salman Khan told the actor that she is the Katrina Kaif of television. The host had asked Jasmin to answer a question and soon after took this chance to compliment and compared her to Bollywood star Katrina Kaif. Kaif is popularly renowned for her beauty and elegance in the entertainment industry globally.

Considered as one of the most desirable television actresses in India, Jasmin has featured in hit shows like Dil To Happy Hai Ji, Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi. The latter seemed to be really delighted with his remark and was seen blushing onscreen. She further asked the Dabbang actor is he serious and why he thinks so.

The host seemed too happy with Jasmin’s stint inside the house as a participant and praised her. Jasmin took his opportunity to confess she has a crush on the Bollywood megastar and completely overwhelmed with his compliments.

Also Read: ‘Nehu Da Vyah’: Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh get married in Delhi

Kisko kitna milta hai screen time aur kyun, batayenge aaj sabhi ghar waale. Kya yeh task bhi le aayega unke mann ki baat saamne?

Jaaniye aaj raat 9 baje.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/eQEQvKkvkg — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 25, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan slams Pavitra Punia for hurling abuses at her

Salman further appreciated Jasmin’s behaviour in the house and was all praising her throughout for her performance in the tasks. The host asked her to stay like this throughout her stay inside BB house and that he really finds her real. If the viewers remember, in the previous season of Bigg Boss 13, Salman complimented Shehnaaz Gill as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’.