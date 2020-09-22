All set to air from October 3 on Colors TV this year, host Salman Khan grabs eyeball and teases fan with a newly released BTS video of the megastar shooting for a promo for the new season of Bigg Boss 2020.

Host Salman Khan grabs eyeball and teases fan with a newly released BTS video of the megastar shooting for a promo of the show. The new season of Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to air from October 3 on Colors TV this year. The Hindi reality show is a huge hit and garners massive audience every year and will be telecasted at 10:30 PM during weekdays and at 9 PM on weekends. Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18 and Star India, Bigg Boss is the adapted Indian version of the Dutch-British show Big Brother.

The promo shows the Sultan’s actor Salman striking varied poses and can also be seen in conversation with some crew members regarding a scene in the promo. Dressed in a full-sleeved black T-shirt and grey pants, the Bollywood megastar is pumped with a lot of energy and zeal and definitely raising the excitement graphs higher among the audience and fans.

As per latest reports, last year’s winner Sidharth Shukla will be co-hosting this season with Salman Khan. All eyes are now set on the show and its rumoured contestants as its grand premiere date inch closer. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have been dropping new promos on their official accounts featuring ex-contestants and winners with #AbScenePaltega. Needless to say, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm can be seen all over the country for the highest TRP show.

Captioned “Here’s a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan!”, Colors TV dropped the promo clip on social media.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 tentative contestants list: Contestants who might be in the house this season

Some of Television biggest names like Kavita Kaushik, Ejaz Khan, Karen Patel and Jasmine Bhasin to name a few are speculated to appear on this year’s season. However, we never know who might come or not until the last moment. Till then, let’s keep our eyes grabbed and see what surprises keeps unfolding and revealing.