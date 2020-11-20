Abhinav Shukla questioned Rubina for telling everything to Jasmin, he said that the game was not just about saying the right thing but was also about making the right decision at the right time.

Friendships inside the Bigg Boss house have mostly been very short-lived. However, the show has come to a point where the series of events has led to disputes and quarrels even between the only married couple of the house, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

A verbal spat broke out between Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia as the latter overheard Jasmin and Rubina talking about her and Eijaz. Rubina was telling Jasim how Pavitra and Eijaz lied about wanting to save Jaan while they promised to save her. After this war of words erupted between Pavitra and Jasmin, Abhinav and Rubina went inside the house from the garden area and the former asked the latter to not tell everything to Jasmin.

Abhinav questioned Rubina for telling everything to Jasmin, he said that the game was not just about saying the right thing but was also about making the right decision at the right time. Rubina remained adamant and maintained her stance which annoyed Abhinav and he told her to do whatever she feels was right since she wasn’t ready to listen.

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, things got heated up when Eijaz Khan chose to quit the captaincy task which resulted in Jaan Kumar Sanu’s emotional breakdown. Jaan claimed to have been playing for Eijaz since the start and he was disappointed when Eijaz quit the task as Eijaz’s win could have helped save Jaan from nominations. Eijaz justified that he quit the task since no matter how hard he and Pavitra tried, the moderator of the task, Rahul Vaidya was clearly biased towards making Jasmin win the task.

Also read: Manish Goel to feature as Vikas Dubey, based on the book “Main Kanpur wala” in HANAK