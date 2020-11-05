Aly Goni entered Bigg Boss 14 on Wednesday night, he had said that he intends to make sure that Jasmin wins. He said that if both end up in the finals together, then he would want Jasmin to be announced as the winner.

It is widely rumoured that Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Gony have been dating each other, although the two have denied such claims and always affirmed that they are merely good friends. Jasmin entered Bigg Boss 14 on October 3 and since then, Aly has constantly supported her through the Internet, though it is unclear whether she has been able to see his posts on social media as Bigg Boss claims that the contestants are entirely cut off from the outside world. On social media, Aly was seen scrapping with trolls and telling her to stay strong. Aly has now himself joined the show and said that he intends to make sure that Jasmin wins.

Aly was interviewed before he joined the show, during which he explained the strategy he would use when in the house and whom he would help. When asked about his objectives in the house, he said that helping Jasmin win was his top priority and he would do everything he can to keep her calm and feel at peace. Aly believes that nearly all contestants of the house have been using dirty tricks.

Aly described Jasmin as being very strong, saying that even though he is joining Bigg Boss as another contestant, he still wants Jasmin to win. He added that the two of them will try their best and if both end up in the finals together, then he would want Jasmin to be announced as the winner.

Aly also said that Jasmin is real, that is to say, she acts exactly how she does in real life. He added that other than Jasmin, he believes that Pavitra Punia and Rubina Dilaik are authentic as well and playing really good. He said that he decided to immediately join the show when he saw Jasmin crying.

