The last contestant who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 14 was Shardul Pandit. Shardul was nominated by a panel of Bigg Boss Adalat and later was evicted from the show as he received fewer votes from the audience of Bigg Boss. During the show, it was highlighted several times that Shardul’s current financial state wasn’t good, he was going through a financial crunch in his personal life.
Even after doing Bigg Boss, one of the biggest reality shows of Indian television, things have hardly gotten any better for Shardul. He said to a media outlet that there was no work that he had after doing Bigg Boss, people approached him offering financial help but he told them he needed work. Shardul also believes that he was not seen much on the show and that could be one reason for him not getting any work.
