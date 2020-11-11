Guest Farah Khan was seen grilling Jaan Kumar Sanu in ‘BB Ki Adalat’. The guest panel exposed Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ugly side to Nikki Tamboli and further slammed the singer for not being anyone's true friend inside the house. In the latest nomination task, Rubina Dilaik has been nominated.

Bigg Boss 14: In the latest episode, Guest Farah Khan was seen grilling Jaan Kumar Sanu in ‘BB Ki Adalat’. The guest panel including the choreographer exposed Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ugly side to Nikki Tamboli and further slammed the singer for not being anyone’s true friend inside the house. Further, Jaan faced the wrath as Farah Khan called him out for forming fake bonds in the house. He was accused of doing everything for his own survival. Nikki Tamboli seemed utterly shocked by the revelations.

In the latest nomination task, the friendships were tested as everyone was pitched against each other. To save their friends from nominations, the contestant would have to sacrifice their favourite things. Abhinav Shukla went up first where he was seen convincing Aly Goni to destroy Jasmine Bhasin’s favourite doll. But things didn’t work out well for Rubina Dilaik.

The Shakti actor had to convince Jasmin Bhasin to save her over rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni. Jasmin was crying over this but later, she chose to save Aly over Rubina. She was seen apologising to Rubina for the same. But in another incident, Rubina was seen sacrificing her hairstyling machine for Jasmin.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan opposes to Eijaz Khan getting favoured for his ‘seniority’

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 November 10 Preview: Farah Khan to expose Jaan Kumar Sanu; it’s sacrifice time for contestants

The controversial reality show has only geared up for more surprises and twists. The makers have definitely keep up to the #Abscenepaltega as each day is bringing bigger shocks to the contestants competing for the Bigg Boss title crown.