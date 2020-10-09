In the latest bonus video, contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu can be seen talking about his mother and his parents' relationship. Jaan Sanu talked about how his parents got separated when his mother was six months pregnant with him.

The controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is infamous for its fights, arguments and endless verbal spats (read ugly) but also it wins heart every season for the emotions and friendships running high. In the latest bonus video, contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu can be seen talking about his mother and his parents’ relationship. Son of legendary playback singer Kumar Sanu, the contestant speaks about how his parents got separated when his mother was six months pregnant with him.

Jaan talked about his childhood and how the singer has grown up only with his mother. He added that in his life role of both the parents was played by his mother. Jaan is often seen uploading pictures with his mom on Instagram where most of the captions read as, “Ma.” Jaan further opened up to his fellow contestants and talked about the initial apprehension he had faced while entering the show. He mentioned how he is absorbed with the worry of who is going to take care of her in Jaan’s absence.

Jaan clearly expressed his emotions and attachment towards his mother in front of the contestants. The singer explained how he is influenced by his mother for much of his life thoughts and ideas including love. He added that when it comes to love, the singer’s thinking is old school. Jaan further added how he thinks love can happen only once and one should always stay with that one person.

Also Read: ‘Want to serve humanity’: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan quits Showbiz

Host Salman Khan had introduced Jaan Sanu as this season’s first Bigg Boss participant in a virtual press conference. The singer had told the famous Bollywood actor that he is a huge Salman fan and was actually nervous meeting him in real life. The 26-year-old singer had released his song called Dil Mera Churaya Kyun on Youtube and has a good fan following. In Bigg Boss house he has not been involved in any fights or controversy as of now.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli at loggerheads with Pavitra Punia, accuses latter of picking fights for footage