Bigg Boss 14: It is eviction time in Bigg Boss house and as per latest sources Jaan Kumar Sanu will be shown the exit door to leave the house. The music composer and son of famous veteran Hindi playback singer, Kumar Sanu grabbed enough headlines especially with this relation and friendship involving Nikki Tamboli who had recently accused him of kissing her without consent.

Recently in the ‘BB ki Adalat,’ the guest panel including famed choreographer Farah Khan exposed Jaan Kumar Sanu’s ugly side to Nikki Tamboli and further slammed the singer for not being anyone’s true friend inside the house. Further, Jaan faced the wrath as Farah Khan called him out for forming fake bonds in the house. He was accused of doing everything for his own survival. Nikki Tamboli seemed utterly shocked by the revelations.

Jaan’s mother Rita Bhattacharya had commented to a media outlet that her son, Jaan may be smitten with Nikki. She said that he does not conduct himself the same way he normally does when in the presence of Nikki. Jaan’s mother felt that Jaan might be infatuated towards Nikki Tamboli since he is young.

In the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV handle, tonight host Salman Khan will be seen slamming Abhinav Shukla over his behaviour in the recent captaincy task. Salman will be addressing the husband and wife pair. The new ‘box captaincy’ task, has definitely turned the house turned into a highly volatile battle zone.