Jaan’s mother said that Jaan might be infatuated towards Nikki Tamboli since he is young. She said that Jaan acts differently around Nikki and he was not like that in his real life. She said that she was happy that Jaan and Nikki both found someone inside the house.

Rita Bhattacharya added that Jaan has become vocal and was getting better, she liked him better now. She also felt that Jaan was finally getting into the game as he had started voicing his opinion on the matters concerning the Bigg Boss house. She added that Jaan was now bold and confident and that she liked the new Jaan.

Expressing Jaan’s love for music, she further said that as a kid, Jaan always wanted the music to be played around him. She even told a story, as a kid Jaan would only sit calmly in autorickshaws if the drivers played music inside their vehicles, otherwise, he would start crying.

