Bigg Boss 14: The new 'box captaincy' task, has definitely turned the house turned into a highly volatile battle zone. Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik fight for the captaincy race turned really ugly and they both get themselves embroiled in a heated fight.

Bigg Boss 14: The new ‘box captaincy’ task, has definitely turned the house turned into a highly volatile battle zone. Former captains of the new season Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, and Kavita Kaushik will get a chance to win captaincy again. As per the latest task, the contenders have to sit in a big box while other housemates are free to torture them.

As per the promo dropped by ColorsTV, Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik fight for the captaincy race turned really ugly and they both get themselves embroiled in a heated fight. The moderator of the task, Rahul Vaidya will be seen asking the two for how long are they going to stay in the box. Both actors get into an ugly war of words throwing abuses on one another.

Jasmin will be heard saying that she deserves the captaincy as she does not keep crying to stay in the show. This seems like a direct attack on Kavita Kaushik as she was seen regretting her decision to enter the BB house. This will surely leave the FIR star furious and red-faced. Kavita equally insults the former and a huge debate will be followed by this.

All the other contestants watch the heated drama as both of them lock horns. It would be interesting to see who becomes the new captain of the BB 14 house this week amidst all the ugly fights and arguments.