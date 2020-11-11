The Naagin actor tells Aly that he can flirt with girls outside Bigg Boss 14 but not in the BB house since he had come to support her. Aly and Nikki Tamboli had been having 'healthy flirt' and Jasmin had herself permitted that.

Bigg Boss contestant Jasmin Basin was seen telling her best friend Aly Goni to keep his eyes off other women in the Bigg Boss house and when asked whether she felt jealous of that, she admitted so. Aly had decided to join the house in the form of a wild card to support her best friend Jasmin Bhasin.

Jasmin Bhasin, also the current captain of the house, was showing Aly around the house after he had finished his quarantine period and once they reached the Mall, she asked him not to eye other girls also living in the house as it made her feel jealous. Aly picked a dress and asked Jasmin to wear it but Jasmin said that she didn’t like all the glitters the dress had.

The Naagin actor tells Aly that he can flirt with girls outside Bigg Boss 14 but not in the BB house since he had come to support her. Aly and Nikki Tamboli had been having ‘healthy flirt’ and Jasmin had herself permitted that.

Jasmin and Aly’s link-up rumours aren’t a new thing, the two had often been rumoured to be dating. Jasmin and Aly both have been maintaining the stance that they are just close friends. However, it will be interesting to see if things change between Jasmin and Aly inside the Bigg Boss house.

