Bigg Boss 14: It has not been a week since the three wild card entries in the house have entered and other rumours of new contestants joining the new BB 14 house are again doing the rounds. If sources are to be believed model and actor Aly Goni, will be entering in the first week of November. Fans are much delighted as Aly Goni has been one of the biggest supporters of Jasmin Bhasin.

Aly Goni and Jasmin are both speculated to be dating but yet the actors haven’t come out in public about their relationship. Keeping the buzz of their dating rumours high, Aly recently had shared a video clip from the show warning people who wanted to flirt with Jasmin. Ever since Colors TV’s Dil Se Dil Tak fame actor stepped into the house, Aly Goni has been supporting his ‘good friend’ like a solid rock from outside.

Aly’s social media is full of encouraging and praising Jasmin. It will be really interesting to see how the game twists around with the new entrant. His role in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gave Aly Goni a lot of recognition in the Hindi Television industry.

Who wants to flirt with jasmin? 👇🏼 check this out thn 🤣🤣 jasmin dada 😂 pic.twitter.com/KX2NwsGonh — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 24, 2020

Be strong because it will get better. It may be stormy now but it can’t rain forever 🤗❤️ sherni fir shikaar karegi 💪🏼 #AbSceneZaroorPaltega ⏰ #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni https://t.co/yVqCeV5mHm — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 27, 2020

In the past, Aly Goni had appeared in the dance reality TV show ‘Nach Baliye’ with his ex-partner and Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic. They dated for a year in 2014.