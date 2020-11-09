Kavita has been receiving hate on social media for her behaviour and previous fights. Kamya Punjabi, her friend and one of the members of the deciding penal has come out in her defence.

Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik has entered the game show again. She was grilled by some former Bigg Boss contestants, based on her answers, the former contestants decided to give her another chance and let her go inside the Bigg Boss house again. However, Kavita has been receiving hate on social media for her behaviour and previous fights. Kamya Punjabi, her friend and one of the members of the deciding penal has come out in her defence.

In Saturday’s Weekend ka Vaar episode, four celebrity guests joined Bigg Boss virtually through video conferencing and asked questions to Kavita based on her performance that she delivered, for which she was later eliminated due to fewer votes. The penal included Arti Singh, Vindu Dara Singh, Surbhi Chandna and Kavita Kaushik’s supporter and friend, Kamya Punjabi.

After Kavita re-entered the show, Kamya put out several tweets in her support. In one of her tweets, she sarcastically asked the public if they thought that Kavita was out of the show. She further wrote, “KavitaIsBack.”

Also read: Gigi Hadid debuts selfie with her baby girl says, ‘She burps sunshine’

Too Much Fun 🤩#KavitaIsBack #KavitaKaushik

What about jo ghar ke baahar nakli baal n nakli honth waale nakli log hai 😅 unka chehra toh dekhne laayak hoga ab 😆 #BBTrendMasterKavitaKaushik https://t.co/Yn86VOFIrm — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 8, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan slams Jaan Kumar Sanu for hurling abuses at Eijaz Khan

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni who is currently in a separate glass chamber inside the main house, said on Kavita’s entry to Eijaz that he lost respect for Kavita when she made personal comments on Eijaz. Replying to the same, Kamya wrote in a tweet that its respect and not ice-cream that Kavita will lose it. She further wrote that Kavita has earned respect and it is still there, that is why she has returned to the show.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Nov 9 preview: Farah Khan is going to grill contestants in ‘BB Ki Adalat’