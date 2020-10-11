Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi in the latest voiced her opinion against the three mentors. The actor took to Twitter criticizing Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan for their biased attitude in the Bigg Boss 14 immunity task.

This season the changed house rules and introduction of ex-contestants as ‘seniors’ definitely hasn’t gone down well with many. Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Kamya Punjabi joined the league now to voice her opinion against the three mentors. The actor took to twitter to criticize Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan for their biased attitude in the latest Bigg Boss 14 immunity task.

The contestants were fighting for their immunity which obviously reached an extreme point in the BB house. (read very extreme) In the task, immune freshers Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli had to save themselves for the others. Everyone was trying hellbent to get them off their position by using products ranging from spray to powder to detergent.

The seniors disqualified Abhinav as his wife and co-contestant Rubina Dilaik splashed water on him as he was in pain. Rubina wasn’t able to see Abhinav getting brutally tortured. But of course, in a Bigg Boss house, everything has consequences. Following everyone’s objections, the three seniors disqualified Abhinav for getting help from Rubina. But this disqualification hasn’t suited many and Kamya Punjabi opposed the decision by saying all of the three seniors are doing favouritism openly in the house.

Excatly! I was just about to tweet the same n without any warning disqualify ? Aise kaise? Now the seniors are beinf baised khullam khulla 😃 @ColorsTV #BigBoss14 https://t.co/dsNzkAhl3E — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 10, 2020

The coming of the three mentors has created a lot of buzzes already. The three seems hellbent to keep the freshers’ contestants on their feet to enjoy special powers and immunity in the house. Many of the former contestants like Manuu Panjabi, Priya Malik and others have been talking about how unfair the three of them are towards some contestants. It will be only interesting to know what changes and surprises keep unfolding in the new house during the mentors stay.