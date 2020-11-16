In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, Shardul Pandit was eliminated from the show due to fewer votes from the audience of the show. Former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has come out and expressed her disappointment with the BB Adalat panel for nominating him.

Bigg Boss 14 is a show of shocks and surprises where nobody really knows what might happen the next moment. Bigg Boss contestants and their fans were expecting that no one will be eliminated this week as it was Diwali. To everyone’s surprise, show host Salman Khan announced during Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode that it was a game show in the end and someone had to go, Shardul Pandit was evicted from Bigg Boss 14 due to fewer votes. Reacting to the same, former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi has blamed ‘BB Adalat’ panel for his elimination.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant and someone who follows Bigg Boss religiously, Kamya Punjabi took it to Twitter to express her disappointment on Shardul’s eviction. The actress blamed BB Adalat panel that included, Farah Khan, Charrul Tyagi and Amith Tyagi for Shardul’s elimination as they were the ones to nominate him.

Shardul’s elimination was a tough one on Bigg Boss followers since Shardul has been dealing with some difficult situations in his personal life. Reportedly, Shardul’s mother is medically ill and Shardul is also facing some financial crisis. During the coronavirus lockdown, he had no work and his financial stability was lost.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 November 16 Preview: Kavita Kaushik breaks down after ugly spat with Aly Goni

Kamaal hai na jisko uss ghar meh rehne ki sabse jyada zarurat thi uss @shardulpandit11 ko woh log aakar nominate kar gaye jinka game se koi lena dena hi nahi tha! Thoda toh soch lete aisa karne se pehle! Disappointed! All the very best shardul for ur future! #BB14 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 15, 2020

Also read: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s nomination shocker upsets Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli

Along with the fans and houseguests, show host Salman Khan also expressed that he sent Shardul home with a really heavy heart since he got to know about his family conditions three days ago. Lauding Shardul’s courage to carry on with the show despite going through so much internally, Salman said that he was proud of Shardul.

Also read: Jug Jug Jeeyo: Karan Johar kickstarts shooting, Neetu Kapoor thrilled to be back on set