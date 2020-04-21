Amid reports of his break up with Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra has been approached for Bigg Boss 14. Along with him, actors Jasmin Bhasin and Aalisha Panwar have also been approached for the show.

Bigg Boss 13 turned out to be game changer for not just its contestants but also the makers. Touted as one of the most successful seasons in the history of Bigg Boss, the season is talked about even months after its wrap. As the Bigg Boss 13 continue to garner love and appreciation from their fans, the makers of the show have already started planning the next season. Just like every season is different from its previous one, the upcoming season promises to bring celebrities and commoners under one roof.

Latest report by a news portal suggests that popular television actor Karan Kundra has been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 amid reports of his break up with Anusha Dandekar. Along with Karan Kundra, the makers have also approached Naagin actor Jasmin Bhasin and Aalisha Panwar.

In a recent interview with another portal, Karan Kundra rubbished the break rumours with Anusha Dandekar. The actor revealed that he was shooting in Haryana before the coronavirus lockdown. After coming back to Mumbai, he decided to stay at his house because he did not wanted to risk anyone’s health.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi’s father passes away on Monday morning due to prolonged illness

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Jennifer Winget, Shivin Narang Beyhadh 2, Patiala Babes and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein to go off air due to channel’s demand

Clarifying that they are still together, Karan Kundra said that people assumed that they have separated just because they are not living together. It has also been fuelled by the fact that he hasn’t posted much on social media. It is because he is currently on a digital detox. Karan also revealed that it was Anusha who told him about the break up rumour.

Also Read: Mohena Kumari Singh on #RiMoRav : Gaurav Wadhwa and I are still in touch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App