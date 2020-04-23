Bigg Boss 13: Television actor Karan Kundra has denied the reports of participating in Bigg Boss 14. The actor said that he doesn't know where the reports are coming from.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Karan Kundra has found himself in the news without intending to do so. It all started with a speculation that his and Anusha Dandekar’s relationship has hit the rock bottom and the couple are living separately now. This was followed by a speculation that the actor has been approached for the next season of one of India’s most controversial reality shows Bigg Boss. After clarifying that he and Anusha are still very much together, Karan has now rubbished the reports of participating in Bigg Boss 14.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Karan Kundra said that he has no idea where such stuff is coming from. He has heard multiple rumours about himself during the quarantine period. These include his breakup rumours and participating in Bigg Boss.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta had expressed that he would love to see Karan Kundra in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since they have become best friends, he has been asking Karan to go in the Bigg Boss house. Vikas, however, added that Karan would not be able to stay in the Bigg Boss house for a long time because he is very short tempered. He will get evicted in two days for beating someone.

Also Read: Shama Sikander opens up about her battle against mental illness, says meditation helped her in depression

Reacting to his break up rumours, Karan Kundra told a news portal he and Anusha don’t live together. They have different houses in Mumbai and stay together when their schedules permit. He was shooting in Haryana before the lockdown was announced. After coming back, he decided to stay at his own house to avoid risking anyone else’s health. Karan added that just because they are living separately, people have assumed that they have broken up.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Hina Khan shares glamorous photos from pre-corona days, says woh bhi kya din the

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: Sidharth Shukla ends friendship with Paras Chhabra?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App