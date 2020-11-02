Bigg Boss 14: Actors Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fight inside the house has gained a lot of attention with viewers and fans clearly picking up their sides. Former BB contestants and celebs from the Television industry have been voicing their opinions on the matter. Kashmera Shah, Priya Malik, Bandgi Kalra are some of the people who have criticised Kavita for her choice of words and accusing Eijaz.

Bigg Boss 14: Actors Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fight inside the house has gained a lot of attention with viewers and fans clearly picking up their sides. In the latest, the FIR star took a dig at Eijaz saying that she cooked food for him and now regretted it. She went to the extend of calling it her “biggest mistake” on-screen. Kavita has been at loggerheads with Eijaz as soon as he was declared the new captain of the house.

In the latest Weekend ka Vaar, Host Salman Khan lashed out at Kavita Kaushik and schooled her warning that her personal remarks on him weren’t required and other housemates too found her comments disgusting and cheap. Former BB contestants and celebs from the Television industry have been voicing their opinions on the matter. Kashmera Shah, Priya Malik, Bandgi Kalra are some of the people who have criticised Kavita for her choice of words and accusing Eijaz.

Bigg Boss 9 contestant Priya Malik slammed her for mocking Eijaz’s mental health on national television. Kavita had earlier said to the other housemates that she doesn’t even consider Eijaz a good friend and they simply had some telephonic conversations during the lockdown.

Kavita jee ko itna Gurur kis Cheez Ka hai ? Kya Aap Ek Dost Ko bure Waqt me Khana Khilayi Ho to Is Baat Ko Aap National Tv Pe Bolte Huwe bahot Choti lag rahi ho . Ya main Ye Kahunga Aap Choti ho . B Strong Eijaz ❤️ @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan @KhanEijaz #BiggBoss14 @Iamkavitak — Ajaz Khan (@AjazkhanActor) November 1, 2020

You don't help someone and then make a mockery out of it on national television. #KavitaKaushik was wrong to talk about #EijazKhan 's mental health. The words were wrong so was the intent. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) November 1, 2020

What happened with #EijazKhan probably happened with more than half the planet. I empathise with him @Iamkavitak just made you a top contender for the trophy EK. The sympathy of the world is with you after today s episode @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) November 1, 2020

Netizens and now people from the industry have been supporting Eijaz for his cool temperament and behaviour in the house while Kavita has been drawing flaks from all corners over her comments on Eijaz Khan’s personal life. Recently a picture had gone viral showing both in a party when Kavita had denied having any personal relations or friendship with him.