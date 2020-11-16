Bigg Boss 14: The audience will get to see an 'ugly' war of words as the spat turns heater and louder between Kavita Kaushik and Aly Goni. The FIR actor will be seen getting too emotional after the fights.

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik got the golden opportunity to re-entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. But friendships and relations have gone wreck inside the house. In latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Kavita gave much befitting reply to Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan with her sarcasm. Viewers will see an angry and controversial avatar of the FIR star in tonight’s latest episode.

As per the promo dropped by ColorsTV, Kavita Kaushik will be seen at loggerheads with Aly Goni and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The audience will get to see an ‘ugly’ war of words as the spat turns heater and louder. Kavita will be seen taunting the new captain of forming groups in the house. Kavita asserted that she is fighting for her survival alone in the house and need no friends.

This lead to counter spats and hits as Aly Goni seemed too adamant to put his stances. Kavita alleged ‘groupism card’ working well in the house. All this left Aly aggravated and he equally tried to throw allegations at her. The fight embroiled into a bigger one and in another instance, Kavita will be getting into a spat with Jaan. The singer called her being in Kavita’s hit show FIR’s onscreen character of the inspector. This clearly agitated Kavita a lot and she called him out names too.

All the fights and brawls seemed to leave Kavita too shock. She will be breaking down into tears near Jasmin Bhasin. The actor will be seen getting too emotional as she keeps telling she doesn’t deserve this show and all such nonsense.