Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik will be seen in a very heated and ugly duel with her friend turned foe, Eijaz Khan. As per the promo, Kavita is seen telling Eijaz that the kitchen counter has not been cleaned which makes the latter yell at her.

Bigg Boss 14: In the last episode, viewers got to see the much angry and controversial avatar of the FIR star, Kavita Kaushik who had got the golden opportunity to re-enter the house. Earlier Kavita was seen giving much befitting reply to Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan with her sarcasm. In an ugly war of words, Kavita Kaushik was again seen at loggerheads with Aly Goni and Jaan Kumar Sanu. The actor was taunting the new captain of forming groups in the house. Further, Kavita asserted that she is fighting for her survival alone in the house and need no friends.

If all this wasn’t enough, in the latest promo dropped by ColorsTV, the actor will be in a very heated and ugly duel with her friend turned foe, Eijaz Khan. As per the promo, Kavita is seen telling Eijaz that the kitchen counter has not been cleaned which makes the latter yell at her. Both the actors’ fight inside the house had gained a lot of attention with viewers and fans clearly picking up their sides. Previously Former BB contestants and celebs from the Television industry had voiced their opinions on the matter. Kashmera Shah, Priya Malik, Bandgi Kalra are some of the people who have criticised Kavita for her choice of words and accusing Eijaz.

In tonight’s episode, Kavita will again lock horns with him and shout at him to go away. She further commented that foul smell comes from him which would make Eijaz lose his cool. The fight will get only uglier from here and all the contestants will be seen interfering and stopping them from getting physical with each other.

Recently a picture had gone viral showing both in a party when Kavita had denied having any personal relations or friendship with him. Kavita maintained that apart from a few telephonic conversations during lockdown they had no other such friendship.