Bigg Boss 14: After much speculation actor Kavita Kaushik finally is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Host Salman Khan introduced the FIR star along with fellow wild card contestants Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Kaushik revealed that Salman and his family have watched her famed show, FIR. Further, she added how Salman's dad had invited her over for lunch.

Bigg Boss 14: After much speculation actor Kavita Kaushik finally is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house. In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Host Salman Khan introduced the FIR star along with fellow wild card contestants Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. The FIR star who portrays the role of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala is a huge name in the entertainment and television industry. Many believe that the famous TV actor has a very close rapport with Host Salman Khan.

Kaushik revealed in her latest interview that Salman and his family including Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan have watched her famed show, FIR. Further, she added how Salman’s dad had invited her over for lunch. Salim Khan really enjoys her show and the actor was touched by their sweet gesture which made her feel like a queen. Though she rubbished rumours of them enjoying a close friendship between her and Salman.

The actor said her husband, Ronit Biswas is her best friend and biggest backbone who played a major motivating role in encouraging her to set foot in the controversial reality show. Contestant Eijaz Khan is believed to be a good friend of Kaushik and it will be interesting to see how things and twists keep unfolding with the wild card entries.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism comment rakes up this season’s biggest controversy

Nayi captain @Iamkavitak ne pehle hi din dikhaya apna leader avataar! Are you excited to watch the wild cards add their tadka?

Watch this tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss14 @PlayMPL #DaburDantRakshak @TRESemmeIndia @LotusHerbals pic.twitter.com/cNcSCjx70i — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 26, 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Shefali Jariwala slams Shardul Pandit’s ‘lap’ remark, calls it vulgar and derogatory

The actor often is seen sharing her yoga videos on her official Instagram handle and her all fans are quite excited with this new stint in the reality game show. In the latest twist, Kaushik has been made the new captain of the BB house and definitely, the makers are taking the #Abscenepaltega quite literally.