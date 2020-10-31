In the latest episode actor and wild card, Kavita Kaushik was seen at loggerheads with Eijaz Khan. They both are considered close friends in the industry but in a shocker, FIR star claimed the two are not really friends. An old Instagram post is going viral where the actors are seen together at a party.

Bigg Boss 14: In the latest episode actor and wild card Kavita Kaushik was seen at loggerheads with Eijaz Khan. They both are considered close friends in the industry but in a shocker, FIR star claimed the two are not really friends. She even said they only had a few conversations during the lockdown. But in BB house no statements or controversies go unheard. An old Instagram post is going viral where the actors are seen together at a party. The duo seems very close in the photo and Kavita is greeting her ‘friend’ Eijaz birthday wishes.

The fans and viewers have started commenting on the photo calling Kavita a liar and dishonest friend. The cause for the fight was Eijaz being declared as the new captain. Kavita started saying that he has been different and ignoring her since he became the captain. A fight broke between the two in the bathroom area.

Eijaz was seen apologizing to Kavita and telling her it was his misunderstanding that he considered her a friend with whom he had shared his insecurities and low phase of life. Clearly, it is evident in a Bigg Boss house no one really knows which friend becomes foe. Kavita was telling fellow housemates namely Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkhani that they have never spent time together as a friend do and he was the one making some phone calls during the lockdown when he was all alone.

Arre itni hi achhi dost hai #KavitaKaushik toh usse #RedZone meh kyu bhej diya?Jisne aapko safe kiya aapne ussi ko danger zone meh bhej diya?Chalo @Iamkavitak aapko dost nahi maanti par aap toh maante hai na phir aise kaise kar diya?Aur parties meh hum sab pics click karte hai! https://t.co/2p1Fczgagu — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 29, 2020

In the last Weekend ka Vaar episode when Host Salman Khan introduced Kavita Kaushik as the new wild card entry in the house, Eijaz seemed really excited. He said on-screen that the actor has only 5-6 friends from inside the Industry and she was one of them.