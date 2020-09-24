Bigg Boss 14 launch: The countdown for Bigg Boss 14 has finally begun. In the virtual launch event today, Salman Khan introduced the audiences to Bigg Boss 14's first contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Bigg Boss, one of the biggest reality shows of India, is all set to return on our television screens this October 3. Amid skyrocketing expectations and excitement around its theme and probable contestants, the makers of the show treated its ardent fans with an online press conference on Thursday, in which they not only shared details of what will be different this season but also revealed the first contestant- Jaan Kumar Sanu.

Son of popular 90s singer Kumar Sanu, Jaan made his entry by singing Salman’s popular song ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.’ Jaan called himself a big fan of Bigg Boss and said that he is super excited for his stint on the show. Post that, Salman gave Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla the opportunity to share his tips that might help Jaan deal with different situations during his house stay.

Interestingly, Siddharth Shukla along with ex-contestants like Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan will be playing a much greater role than previous seasons. Speaking to Salman, the trio teased that the first few days of Bigg Boss 14 are going to be very exciting as the audiences are going to witness something that they have never witnessed before.

It was also revealed the Bigg Boss 14 contestants will get to experience pre-pandemic times inside the house. With facilities like spa, theatres, shopping malls and restaurants at their avail, Bigg Boss 14 is going to be nothing short of a joy ride.

Speaking about the safety precautions undertaken by the crew in view of Covid-19, Manisha Sharma, Colors’ Chief Content Officer, said that all the contestants would be tested for Covid-19 and quarantined before their entry inside the house, which will be followed by regular testing of the crew. In case the threat pertains, the shoot might be called off or contestants would be given cameras to capture themselves at home.

To find out how different would be Bigg Boss 14 and whether it would manage to beat the craze around last season’s contestants, find out from October 3 on Colors at 9 pm.