Bigg Boss 14: Bigg Boss 14 real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik claimed to have never watched this controversial show before entering. But a new twist surfaced following this. Former contestant Manu Punjabi shared a video where they can be seen answering questions related to Host Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 14: The game of Bigg Boss is definitely known for its never-ending fights, twists and controversies and some contestants every season makes more news for all the wrong reasons. This time duo Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik again came under fire for actually watching the previous seasons. Absurd it can be but for BB house no controversy is small. It was just a day before when Bigg Boss 14 real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik claimed to have never watched this controversial show before entering. But a new twist surfaced following this.

A video has gone viral where they both are seen knowing most of the previous seasons of the popular reality show. Former contestant Manu Punjabi shared a video where they can be seen answering questions related to Host Salman Khan’s show. Manu Punjabi captioned read how is it possible questioning the credibility of Abhinav and Rubina. He claims to have exposed their white lies.

But views are always divided especially on a show like Bigg Boss. former contestant Kamya Punjabi jumped in to defend her friend and television actor Rubina and Abhinav. Kamya is the latest sharing her voice on this viral video and said most of their knowledge seemed coming from social media and industry gossips and friends. According to her, it is believable that they weren’t aware of the show format and politics inside before entering.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai and Paras Chhabra likely to enter as new seniors

Also Read: Ludo trailer: Anurag Basu’s directorial packs a strong punch; Aamir Khan congratulates filmmaker

Well i only support good game! N yes its true #Rubina never followed da show,watever she knew or knows dats only thru frnds n people talking abt it on da sets,social media, contestants who r frnds n ofcourse me!Cant comment on abhinav but rubina 4sure! @ColorsTV #BB14 @RubiDilaik — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 19, 2020

In the latest Weekend ka Vaar episode, Host Salman had schooled Rubina if she didn’t know what the show of Bigg Boss would be like. The Shakti actor had refused to participate in a particular task and when asked Rubina straightly said she never cared to watch the show before while husband Abhinav claims he has got the chance to watch only two episodes and hence they were unaware of most of the things.