Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh of Spiltsvilla fame had entered as the wild card entry to BB house but her stay didn't seem to make fans happy. In the latest eviction, Host Salman Khan asked Naina Singh to leave the house.

Bigg Boss 14: Naina Singh of Spiltsvilla fame had entered as the wild card entry to BB house but her stay didn’t seem to make fans happy. In the latest eviction, Host Salman Khan asked Naina Singh to leave the house. Her short stay simply failed to make an impact as she was hardly visible. She was quite confident when she was entering the house but it clearly didn’t work for her.

There were three nominations namely Shardul Pandit, Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya for eviction this week. Naina Singh who rose to fame with TV serial Kumkum Bhagya felt she will have no issues in connecting with the audience but definitely, the audience felt the other way around.

When she was introduced with other two wild cards, the verbal spat between Shardul Pandit and Naina had already taken place. Shardul remarked that he was familiar with Naina Singh prior to the show while at the same time confessing he is a big-time fan of FIR star Kavita Kaushik. The Radio jockey seemed jolly and enthusiastic and told Salman Khan that he has worked with her. But surely he mentioning that by saying Naina sat on his lap did raise many eyebrows. Naina Singh openly expressed her displeasure at his choice of words.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 Nov 9 preview: Farah Khan is going to grill contestants in ‘BB Ki Adalat’

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan slams Jaan Kumar Sanu for hurling abuses at Eijaz Khan

In tonight’s episode, the remaining contestants will be facing a hard grilling session by Farah Khan while wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik has entered the game show again. The new twists and surprises are surely putting contestants to a test.