Bigg Boss 14: Viewers and fans of the controversial reality game show rather brace themselves for tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar as Host Salman Khan lashes out at contestants. Some will face wrath for their unacceptable behaviour during the entire week. In a promo dropped by ColorsTV official handle, Nikki Tamboli in the latest will be dragged by Salman Khan for one of her actions which he termed it as ‘cheap trick’.

Popularly Nikki is known for her talkative and funny nature but it seemed the actor turns literally mute as Salman confronts her. She will be seen going ‘speechless’ as the host raised serious questions about her way and tactic of winning the task. In the recent immunity task, Nikki Tamboli had hidden the oxygen mask inside her pants to win against Rahul Vaidya.

While Nikki will be trying to defend herself by maintaining she just did what suddenly came to her mind in the spur of the moment. It felt Nikki’s explanation further made Salman go mad on her and made him angrier. The Dabangg actor slammed her and said she shouldn’t be defending herself and think she was right.

Mask wale task mein @nikkitamboli ke uthaye gaye kadam par sirf gharwale hi nahi, balki @BeingSalmanKhan bhi hue naraaz. Kaise karengi woh apna yeh behaviour justify?

Dekhiye aaj raat #WeekendKaVaar mein, 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. pic.twitter.com/rfEYJxnzPM — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 8, 2020

Other than Nikki, Pavitra Punia and Jaan Kumar Sanu will also be schooled by the Host. Salman bashed her for the attitude towards Eijaz Khan and losing her calm. He further called her out for hurling abuses and even going to the extent of getting physically violent.