Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani was made the first caption of this new season. But it seems that happiness and power didn’t last long for him. In a new shocking twist, the television actor and now Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been sacked from his captaincy in Bigg Boss 14. The reason behind was violations of BB house rules by contestants and the captain himself.

Bigg Bos said such careless behaviour would not be expected and Nishant Singh Malkani was exempted from the position of Bigg Boss 14’s captain. It left many shocked and baffled. Malkani had defeated other contestants like Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik to become the captain of the new house.

It clearly seems his stint as a captain didn’t work well and Bigg Boss himself said that the makers have realised that he is not fit for the captaincy and had been taking decisions under influence of his friends and fellow contestants. Social media users and BB fans seem to have storm internet as soon as he quit his position. Many fans were happy about him losing his captaincy. Watch some of the reactions here.

Agreed. #nikitamboli is playing game but #JaanKumarSanu and #NishantMalkani are just stupid. #RahulVaidya is the only one who is taking sense and standing up for himself as well as what's right. He is showing good personality or if he is playing game he is indeed doing a good job — STUTI AGARWAL (@stutiagarwal21) October 24, 2020

Nishant Singh Malkani the first captain of the house & rightfully so🥳

Played cleverly🙌🏼Giving his all & taking the show seriously right from day 1👌🏼

'Lost without her 3 babysitters' tamboli deserved what she was served, jaise ko taisa😌#BiggBoss14 #BB14#NishantMalkani — Ʀ∞paℓ | ⒸⓈⓀ 🦁 (@itzme_roopal) October 22, 2020

Jahaan @KhanEijaz aur #PavitraPunia ko dikh rahi hai dosti aur pyaar, vahin @jaankumarsanu ko @nikkitamboli ki aankhon mein dikh rahi hai takraar. Kya @BeingSalmanKhan ke diye iss naye task se badal jayegi kahaani?

Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect pic.twitter.com/iyZO8fIBxL — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 24, 2020

WKV Updates

Salman talks to #NikkiTamboli #NishantMalkani #RahulVaidya #JaanKumarSanu their strategy for Captaincy Task&dosto mein darar Salman asked Sanchalak about their so much confusion&fighting between themselves and also Salman slams badly Nishant for his Captaincy #BB14 — BB14 Live News (@BB14LiveNews) October 24, 2020

Don't you guys think BB clearly favouring #NikkiTamboli & #JaanKumarSanu nd they did wrong by taking the captaincy from #NishantMalkani which is not his fault. It was Nikki and Jaan who should be punished for entering in the Red zone. Vote if yes BB fault

No if BB did right #BB14 — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ (@Romeo_theboss) October 24, 2020

#JaanKumarSanu and #NishantMalkani is such a fattoo.. sore loser.. a bad friend.. I hate them along with #RubinaDiliak she is such a evil minded.. how negative she is.. how she is manipulating jaan n nishant against #NikkiTamboli #BiggBoss14 @ColorsTV — ❤️ Diya_Sid ki diwani_Miss u ❤️ (@sidshukla_fan) October 24, 2020

