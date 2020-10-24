Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Singh Malkani was made the first caption of this new season. But it seems that happiness and power didn’t last long for him. In a new shocking twist, the television actor and now Bigg Boss 14 contestant has been sacked from his captaincy in Bigg Boss 14. The reason behind was violations of BB house rules by contestants and the captain himself.

Bigg Bos said such careless behaviour would not be expected and Nishant Singh Malkani was exempted from the position of Bigg Boss 14’s captain. It left many shocked and baffled. Malkani had defeated other contestants like Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik to become the captain of the new house.

It clearly seems his stint as a captain didn’t work well and Bigg Boss himself said that the makers have realised that he is not fit for the captaincy and had been taking decisions under influence of his friends and fellow contestants. Social media users and BB fans seem to have storm internet as soon as he quit his position. Many fans were happy about him losing his captaincy. Watch some of the reactions here.

